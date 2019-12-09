Call for traffic management plan for Oranmore to tackle illegal parking

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for more funds to be made available to create a traffic management plan for Oranmore.

Independent Councillor Jim Cuddy says illegal parking in the village is a major problem for locals and Galway County Council must design and enforce a traffic management plan to deal with issue.

Illegal parking is prevalent in Oranmore despite the regular presence of a County Council Community Warden.

It’s also posing a potential health and safety risk, with pedestrians often forced off the footpath to get around parked cars.

Councillor Cuddy says he is not satisfied with the County Council’s response to date.