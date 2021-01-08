Call for traffic lights to be installed at busy junction on Clybaun Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being asked to urgently install traffic lights at a busy junction on the Clybaun Road.

Councillor Donal Lyons says the junction with Shangort Road has experienced increased traffic volumes in recent times.

He says vehicles coming from the Kingston Road direction, exiting Joyce’s supermarket and from the Western Distributor Road have all contributed to the high level of traffic.

He argues this has resulted in a number of traffic accidents at the junction – clearly demonstrating the need for traffic lights.

Councillor Lyons says the matter must be progressed as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Lyons has submitted a notice of motion on the matter for this month’s meeting of the city council

The meeting is scheduled to take place this Monday, but it’s understood that it will be adjourned for one week as a mark of respect to Gerardine Fahy, wife of Councillor Frank Fahy

Gerardine passed away on Tuesday and was laid to rest in Menlo cemetery yesterday