Call for tougher action on horses in council housing estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for tougher action on the issue of wandering horses in Council housing estates.

Councillor Noel Larkin believes the local authority and Gardai need to devote extra resources to the issue – and take swift and decisive action.

He says the animals are often ‘marauding’ around Council estates, regularly foul the area and are often left tied up in green areas where children play.

It follows a recent call from County Councillor James Charity to urgently tackle the issue of wandering horses on the Headford Road.

Councillor Larkin says horses in housing estates in the city is also a serious threat to public safety and action is needed before there’s a serious accident.