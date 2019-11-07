Call for tiered parking at Oranmore train station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor is calling for tiered car parking at Oranmore Train Station due to the lack of spaces at the site.

Fianna Fail County Councillor Martina Kinnane has raised concerns that the current parking facility is no longer fit for purpose because it is full by 9am every weekday morning.

The lack of spaces at the station is forcing passengers to park on the footpaths along the entrance, and in some cases on the coast road.

The Oranmore station is very popular for city commuters because the station has extra morning services to Galway.

CEO of Galway County Council Kevin Kelly has confirmed that there are no funds for extra car parking, because the current facility is costing the council money.

