Call for taskforce on abuse against female TD’s to be inclusive of all politicians

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s a call for a new Oireachtas taskforce on tackling abuse levelled against female TD’s to be expanded to cover all politicians.

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard welcomes the taskforce – and says that people in public life are subjected to vile abuse and intimidation.

But he says while he understands it’s come from the ‘Women in Politics’ initiative, it should be all-inclusive.

Councillor Cubbard was himself the target of a sustained abuse campaign which lead to a Garda investigation.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin: