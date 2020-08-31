Call for Tánaiste to chair emergency meeting following major job losses in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway TD is calling for the Tánaiste to immediately convene and chair an emergency meeting of the Western Region Enterprise Committee.

It follows the announcement from Ballinasloe-based employer Aptar that it is to close its doors by the end of the year – with the loss of 115 jobs.

Deputy Denis Naughten says it’s disappointing that engagement between the Government and Aptar failed to protect local jobs, and it’s crucial that alternative sources of employment are sought for the 115 workers.

Independent Deputy Naughten says Ballinasloe always seems to be one step away from unlocking its full potential – and a focused strategy for the town is needed….