Call for slipway onto Moycullen Bypass to remove last of heavy goods vehicles from village

There’s a call for a slipway onto the Moycullen Bypass to remove the last of the heavy goods vehicles passing through the village.

The issue was raised by Green Party Councillor Alastair McKinstry at a meeting at County Hall this week.

He says the bypass has been excellent in calming down most of the traffic that used to pass through – but a little more needs to be done.

Councillor McKinstry explains where the slipway would be.