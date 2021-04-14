Call for significant investment in Renville Park near Oranmore

print

Renville Park near Oranmore is at capacity and urgent expansion is needed to cater for future demand.

That’s according to the MÓR Action Community Group, which gave a presentation on the issue to County Councillors this week.

They say the last 12 months of lockdown have highlighted the importance of the well-known amenity for physical and mental health of residents in the local area of Oranmore-Maree.

They also point out the park has become increasingly popular with residents of areas like Gort, Kinvara and Clarinbridge, as well as Doughiska, Renmore and Roscam.

However, they argue that Oranmore is earmarked for intensive residential development in the near future, and investment is needed in Renville Park to cope with the projected population increase.

Aongus Kelly of MÓR Action Group and says such valued amenities need continued investment.

Meanwhile, Cllr Martina Kinane says the current parking restrictions at Renville Park are to be lifted shortly, although the one-way system will remain in place.

She says this is in the context of the 5km travel limit being restricted.

Cllr Kinane is also pushing for the installation of bike parking infrastructure at Renville Park.

