Call for sexual and domestic violence liaison officer in Co Council Housing Section

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council management has been asked to add a Domestic Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Liaison Officer to the Council’s Housing Section.

The motion calling for the appointment of a Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Liaison Officer officer to the Co Council’s housing section was tabled by Independent Councillor, Dr Evelyn Parsons and seconded by Councillor Geraldine Donohue.

Councillor Parsons said that domestic, sexual and gender-based violence is at an all-time high in County Galway.

Councillor Parsons said that key findings from a review of accommodation for victims of domestic violence confirm the need for more refuge provisions.

Councillor Parsons said that actions have to be rolled out to deal with this situation and she called for zero tolerance to tackle what she termed this shadow pandemic of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence within County Galway and throughout the country.

The motion calling for a liaison officer to deal with the situation in the County Council’s Housing section was unanimously supported by Councillors.