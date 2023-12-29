29 December 2023
Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes
There are calls for a second contractor to deal with the problem of mould in council houses across Galway city.
A recent City Council meeting heard that a contractor was already carrying out works on the affected homes.
However, there’s believed to be a back log of houses affected.
Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers says the mould is a severe hinderance to tenants who have health issues: