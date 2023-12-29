Galway Bay FM

29 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes

Share story:
Call for second contractor to deal with mould in Galway City Council homes

There are calls for a second contractor to deal with the problem of mould in council houses across Galway city.

A recent City Council meeting heard that a contractor was already carrying out works on the affected homes.

However, there’s believed to be a back log of houses affected.

Galway City East Councillor Alan Cheevers says the mould is a severe hinderance to tenants who have health issues:

 

Share story:

Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed

The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has been confirmed This designation enshrined the environmen...

One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan

One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic incident on the M18 near Kiltiernan. Gardaí and Emergency...

Galway East TD calls for County Board's to use JP McManus funding to improve clubs' accessibility

Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte is calling for County Boards to use funding provided by JP McManus to improve accessibility of facilities The Mc...

Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight

Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New Year’s Eve. Galway, along with Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limeric...