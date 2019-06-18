Call for scheme to cut waiting lists for cataract surgery in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway minister is calling for a scheme to be rolled out in Galway to reduce extensive waiting lists for cataract surgery.

Recent figures show that patients are waiting 30 months for the surgery in Galway West and 2 years in Galway East.

Meanwhile, children in East Galway are waiting 9 months to see the community opthalmic optician while there’s a 24-month wait in Galway West.

Minister of State, Seán Canney is calling on the HSE to support the roll-out of an award-winning initiative in Sligo which has seen waiting times cut to 14 months.

Minister Canney says the Sligo Leitrim initiative has been successful and something similar should be rolled out in Galway