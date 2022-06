Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and the NTA is being urged to apply for funding for works on old Ballybane Road.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the area between Ballybane and Doughiska needs to be given priority as it is currently a serious health and safety issue with no proper footpaths and cars traveling at high speeds.

The Fianna Fáil councillor argues the problems need to be addressed to make the Old Ballybane Road safer.