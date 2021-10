Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to examine creating a safer access point for Renmore Park on the Dublin Road.

The call comes from Councillor Alan Cheevers, following a fatal road collision in the area in recent weeks.

He feels additional safety measures are necessary, starting with a yellow box at the entrance to Renmore Park.

Councillor Cheevers says officials have given a commitment to examine the issue