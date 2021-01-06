Call for review of social distancing at Renville Park in Oranmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to implement an immediate review of social distancing adherence at Renville Park in Oranmore.

Councillor Martina Kinnane is suggesting that a one way system be implemented around the popular amenity for the duration of level 5 restrictions.

She also believes there should be a review of the use of the outdoor exercise equipment located near the castle.

She’s asking people who are walking to Renville Point in particular to try and avoid stopping to talk with others.

Fianna Fail Councillor Kinnane says Renville Park is a wonderful amenity and everyone must play their part in keeping it a safe environment…

