Call for review of new speed van locations in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls to review new speed van locations in the city.

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has questioned the locations of a number of such vans in the city centre.

He argues many of the new Go-safe locations appear to be a “revenue generating exercise.”

The new locations came into effect in February and include Newcastle Road Upper and Lower, the Promenade in Salthill and Seamus Quirke Road.

Councillor Hoare is calling for a number of driver feedback signs to be erected in certain parts of the city instead of Go-safe vans.