Call for reversal of decision to suspend Clifden to Maam Cross N59 upgrade

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A local senator is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to reverse a decision to suspend the Clifden to Maam Cross N59 upgrade.

Senator Sean Kyne says the move is extremely short-sighted, as funding is crucial for ongoing planning and environmental surveys that would pave the way for future construction.

He says investment in the N59 from Bunakill to Maam Cross has already proven to have been money very well spent.

Works are also ongoing for a section of the N59 between Oughterard and Bunakill with tenders for the work to be issued later this year.

Senator Kyne argues the Clifden to Maam Cross upgrade project must be kept alive.