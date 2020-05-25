Call for recycling centre to be trialed in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A county councillor has called on the local authority to establish a recycling centre in Loughrea in an effort to combat illegal dumping in the area.

Councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher proposed that a trial centre be established at the council yard outside of the town that locals could use for a small fee.

The pilot scheme would allow the public to responsibly dispose of electronics, furniture and other large items.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Loughrea Municipal District meeting and saw widespread support from other members.

Councillor Maher argues such a centre would assist in tackling the growing problem with illegal dumping…