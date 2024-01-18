Galway Bay FM

Call for publication of report into babies born with head injuries at UHG

A local TD is calling for the publication of a report into nine babies born with head injuries at UHG in 2022.

The babies suffered bleeding between their skull and scalp, but the injuries were not fatal.

Deputy Denis Naughten says there appears to be some contradictions between an internal review at UHG, and an Independent Clinical Care Review.

He’s calling for the independent review to be published immediately so the exact level of inconsistency can be established.

