Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Maura Hopkins has highlighted the need for public lighting in part of Creagh in Ballinasloe, and is seeking government funding for it.

She says she has serious safety concerns for pedestrians along the R446 at Kilgarve, from the Dubarry Shoe Factory to Dolan’s Service station.

Senator Hopkins says the volume of traffic and pedestrians in the pooly lit area presents a serious accident risk.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5….