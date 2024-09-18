Call for progress on new treatment plant in Mountbellew following announcement of new veterinary college

A planned new wastewater treatment plant in Mountbellew must be given top priority following the announcement of a new veterinary college.

That’s according to Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney, who says cost analysis is still being done under the public spending code.

Announced officially this afternoon, the new college at the ATU campus in Mountbellew will accept its first students in September 2025.

40 places will be offered between Mountbellew and Letterkenny – as well as another 40 at the South East Technological University.

Deputy Canney told David Nevin that Mountbellew is a town that’s being held back for years due to lack of wastewater capacity.