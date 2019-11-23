Call for priority to be given to upgrade of Athenry Library

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East Junior Minister says the upgrading of Athenry Library should be a priority development for the area.

Minister Ciaran Cannon feels such a development is particularly important in light of newly built and expanded schools for Presentation College and Clarin College.

He adds the pending construction of a new fire station on the edge of the town will also free up space for upgrade works at the library site at Main Street.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says he’s working with Ministers Josepha Madigan and Michael Ring to secure funding.

