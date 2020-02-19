Call for preventative works in flood risk areas across Galway amid warning of further heavy rainfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government and local authorities are being urged to implement preventative flood works in the Ballinasloe area and other flood-prone areas of the county following weeks of heavy rainfall.

Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says proactive measures need to be taken in order to protect households, farms and businesses which may be at risk of flooding.

Water levels in both the River Suck and the River Shannon have risen sharply in recent days.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says that works need to be focused in order to remove pinch points and relieve water build-up.

His comments come as weather forecasters are warning of more flooding in parts of Ireland over the next 24 hours.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place in Galway and other western counties until tomorrow morning.

More at 9 as Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says up to 40 millimetres of rain will fall in some places….