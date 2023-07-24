Call for pedestrian/cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for the introduction of a pedestrian and cycle lane between Ardahan and Labane.

Gort-Kinvara Councillor PJ Murphy says the path could be placed along the hard shoulder and would improve connectivity between the two villages.

The issue arose at the recent Loughrea Municipal District Meeting where approval for a new 10-house development in Ardrahan was granted.

Councillor Murphy says a safer route between the two areas is vital due to the lack of amenities in Ardrahan.