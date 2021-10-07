Call for park and ride base at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to consider using GMIT as a park and ride base in the run up to Christmas.

It comes as the local authority has yet to finalise a location for the service this year.

Efforts have been made to establish the long-standing park and ride at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit, but have so far proved fruitless.

Local activist Donal Lynch believes the car park at GMIT is under-used, and has all the necessary infrastructure in place, including being sited beside bus lanes.

He argues it’s an ideal location and the idea should be explored to ensure businesses are supported going into the Christmas season….