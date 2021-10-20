Call for overhaul of funding distribution model for Galway’s road network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s an urgent need for a radical overhaul of how funding is distributed for Galway’s road network.

That’s the call made by Councillor Jim Cuddy this week as the Athenry/Oranmore district examined the road restoration programme for the next three years.

He noted that while Athenry/Oranmore has 20 percent of Galway’s population and the busiest road network, it receives by far the lowest funding of all the municipal districts.

This is because allocations are made based solely on the length of the road network in each district, while factors such as traffic volumes are not taken into account.

The overall roads restoration budget for 2021 is almost €18m, with Athenry/Oranmore receiving €1.7m – while by comparison, Loughrea has been allocated €5.2m.

Councillor Cuddy says it’s neither fair nor sustainable for the roads in the district.