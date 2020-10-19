Call for OPW to move swiftly in securing permanent base for Cleggan Coast Guard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the OPW to move swiftly in securing a permanent base for the Cleggan Coast Guard service.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says the service has been seeking a permanent home for years and it’s totally unacceptable.

He argues that the Cleggan Air Strip is ideally located and should be used to house the Coast Guard unit.

It comes as the OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has confirmed that sites in the area are being assessed including the state-owned air strip – and in the meantime the Cleggan Coast Guard’s vehicles and equipment will be stored there.

Deputy Ó Cuív says it makes no sense to look at other sites when the air strip is clearly the best option….

