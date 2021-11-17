Call for OPW to immediately start work on plans for Portumna flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is urging the OPW to immediately start work on plans for the proposed Portumnna flood relief scheme.

The scheme was outlined in the Shannon Catchment Flood Risk Management Plan published in May 2018.

However, Independent Deputy Sean Canney claims there’s been little progress made since.

The proposed scheme would cost €3.6 million and would see the construction of flood defences, the installation of a sector gate at Portumna Harbour and the raising of the road level near the amenity.



Deputy Canney says the engagement, consultation and planning stages will take considerable time, so it’s vital the project gets underway soon…