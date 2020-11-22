Call for official recognition of Galway care homes management of COVID-19

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A county councillor says proprietors of nursing homes across Galway should be commended for their efforts in the management of COVID-19 in such residential settings.

Gort-Kinvara area councillor Gerry Finnerty is to propose that the CEO of Galway county council send a letter to such proprietors congratulating them on their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

The motion will be raised at the next plenary meeting of the group tomorrow.

Councillor Finnerty says the county has excelled in its care and efforts in curtailing the spread and managing outbreaks.