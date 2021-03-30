Call for NUIG to clarify position on Eramus placements

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students’ Union is calling on the university to clarify its position on language students due to go on Erasmus for the upcoming academic year.

It claims students, including those set to go to the Gaeltacht, have been left in the dark as to what will happen in September, or when a decision might be made.

It also argues that this year, NUIG allowed inward Erasmus, international and semester abroad students.

Students Union President, Padraig Toomey, says students and families have already faced huge disruption and spent large amounts on travel and accommodation arrangements.