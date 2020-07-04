Call for new OPW Minister to fast track Kinvara flood defence scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the new OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan to fast track the proposed flood defence scheme at Kinvara.

Last year, Galway County Council responded to the OPW with information that the agency had sought in relation to the scheme, which identified 10 commercial and 15 residential properties for protection.

The scheme in question is estimated to cost 50 thousand euro and is designed to provide businesses and other properties that are most affected by coastal flooding with a bespoke system of flood barriers.

That’s according to Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon who has developed a plan for the scheme with Kinvara area Councillor Joe Byrne.

Deputy Cannon says residents and businesses in Kinvara need assurances for this scheme as a matter of urgency.

