Call for new Government to deliver affordable housing for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the newly formed Government to deliver affordable housing for Galway as a matter of priority.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the ability to develop affordable housing throughout the country will be the key litmus test of the new Government.

Figures released by the property website Daft.ie today, show that average house prices in the city now stand at 280 thousand euro, while a 5 bed detached dwelling in the city costs on average 405 thousand euro.

Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell argues the coalition’s programme for Government does not contain any affordable housing definitions, price points or targets.

She says the Government must undertake a massive house building programme on public lands to meet housing demands.

