Call for more public lighting in Portumna

Written by on 30 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for more public lighting along a section of St. Joseph’s Road near Portumna Forest Park.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D Ciaran Cannon says there are only four public lights from Forest Glade as far as the Forest Park.

The Fine Gael Minister says this means a large section of the route is unlit and the area is used regularly by pedestrians.

Minister Cannon is requesting the county council to assess the unlit section of St. Joseph’s Road with a view to installing new lights.

