Galway Bay FM

11 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across city

Share story:
Call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across city

There’s a call for more investment to tackle disadvantaged areas across the city.

At City Hall this week, councillors discussed a new economic and community development strategy for the next six years.

Several councillors noted that in terms of community development, the ending of the RAPID programme in recent years was a major blow.

RAPID stands for “Revitalising Areas through Planning, Investment and Development” and saw national funding channeled into the most disadvantaged areas.

Councillor John Connolly says it delivered great results for the city.

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala rejects plans for housing development in Oughterard

An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a housing development in Oughterard. The plans, led by Charles Cormican, would have seen 17 homes built on a site ...

Justice Minister claims arrests "not far off" over arson attacks on asylum centres

Potential arrests in relation to suspected arson attacks on accommodation centres are ‘not too far off’, according to the Justice Minister. A ...

Calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas

There are calls for increased culling of deer in Portumna and surrounding areas. A recent Loughrea council meeting heard how farmers are losing ground due...

Pressure put on Active Travel team to prioritise Tuam for next round of Safe Routes to School list

Pressure is being put on the Active Travel team to prioritise placing a school in Tuam on the Safe Routes to School list. No school in the area was chosen...