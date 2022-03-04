Call for more Gardaí in North Galway after “shocking” burglary of elderly woman in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are being urged to immediately allocate more resources to the North Galway area after the “shocking and sickening” burglary of an elderly woman in Headford last night.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says the house broken into is only about 50 metres away from the local Garda Station.

He says the woman, who’s in her late 90’s and well known in the local area, was asleep when raiders forced their way into the house and stole a considerable sum of money.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Reddington says he’s sick of hearing about constant burglaries in the North Galway area – and excuses from Gardaí that there’s no case for more resources.