Call for more focus on delivery of affordable housing across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for more focus to be given to the delivery of affordable housing across Galway.

Councillor Andrew Reddington told a meeting this week that he fully supports social housing, and would never oppose any social housing development in the county.

But he said that there are many working people who don’t qualify for social housing, but will never be able to afford their own home in the current market.

Councillor Reddington says the delivery of both social and affordable homes by Galway County Council is extremely important