Call for major investment in healthcare to alleviate doctor shortage in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for major investment in healthcare in Headford, as the area faces a GP shortage.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has met with Community Healthcare West Chief Officer Breda Crehan Roche, as recruitment has begun to replace a retired GP in the town.

Councillor Reddington says there is demand for a primary healthcare centre in Headford, for people in surrounding areas as well as the town itself.

He states there is a national shortage of GPS and rural areas like Headford are the worst hit.