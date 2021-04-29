Call for major clean-up of city canal network

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for a major clean up of the city’s canal network.

Councillor John Connolly says Galway City Council was recently awarded half a million euro to develop an outdoor museum that tells the story of Galway’s waterways.

He says this will encourage tourists and visitors to explore and learn more about the extensive waterways within the city.

However, he argues there is a large amount of litter visible in these waterways that very negatively impact on their appearance.

Councillor Connolly points out this includes only not only everyday litter – including bottles and cans – but also larger objects like shopping trollies and traffic cones.

Councillor Connolly believes some of the funding allocated to the new outdoor museum should be used to clean up the waterways…

