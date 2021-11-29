Call for levies collected on former Corrib Great Southern site to be ring-fenced for local projects

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

There are calls for Galway City Council to ring-fence vacant site levies collected from the location of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel for the development of amenities on the East side.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says almost half a million euro has been collected for 2020 and 2021 and this money should now be invested in areas on the east side of the city.

The former Corrib Great Southern – which has been closed for around 15 years – is currently being demolished in a multi-stage process.

Councillor Cheevers says the vacant site levy collected would normally go into the overall local authority purse – but on this occasion the money should be ring-fenced for the East side.