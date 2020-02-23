Call for Justice Minister to intervene in deportation of Athenry man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is calling on the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan to halt the deportation of an Athenry man.

Lucivaldo Araujo Silva is currently being held in Cloverhill Prison ahead of his deportation to Brazil on Tuesday.

Mr Araujo Silva has been living and working in Athenry for 12 years with his partner and three children – aged 2, 9 and 12 – who were all born in Ireland.

According to Fianna Fáil Deputy Rabbitte, numerous teachers, business owners, friends and family have been reaching out for help – saying the deportation is causing huge stress to the community.

The family’s solicitors have contacted Minister Flanagan and are investigating other possible avenues for the family.