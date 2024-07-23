Call for Irish Water to “get to bottom” of water issues on Cleggan/Claddaghduff scheme

There’s a call for Irish Water to “get to the bottom” of persistent issues on the Cleggan/Claddaghduff water supply scheme.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says for weeks, residents have noticed the water has a bad taste and smell.

Uisce Eireann has seemingly been unable to locate any issue, and has been flushing the mains – but says the water is safe to drink.

Fine Gael Councillor Mannion feels it’s not a reasonable statement given what’s coming out of the taps.