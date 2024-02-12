Galway Bay FM

12 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Call for Irish Rail to examine possibility of rail station in Renmore

There’s a call for Irish Rail to examine the possibility of creating a rail station in the Renmore area.

It comes as Irish Rail is set to lodge a planning application for a passing railway loop at Oranmore Train Station.

The €10m project aims to boost services between Galway and Athenry.

Councillor Alan Cheevers feels there should be a stop in the Renmore area – and has been speaking to David Nevin about public transport.

