Call for Irish Rail to examine possibility of rail station in Renmore

Share story:

There’s a call for Irish Rail to examine the possibility of creating a rail station in the Renmore area.

It comes as Irish Rail is set to lodge a planning application for a passing railway loop at Oranmore Train Station.

The €10m project aims to boost services between Galway and Athenry.

Councillor Alan Cheevers feels there should be a stop in the Renmore area – and has been speaking to David Nevin about public transport.