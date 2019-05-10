Call for introduction of rates on county derelict buildings following fire at Oughterard hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor says a fire at a long-vacant hotel in Oughterard shows the urgent need to introduce rates on derelict properties.

It’s after a blaze broke out at the former Corrib Hotel at Main Street in the town shortly after midnight.

It’s believed there may have been antisocial behavior at the site prior to the blaze and Gardai are conducting a technical examination.

Councillor Tom Welby says it’s not the first incident at the site, which has been vacant for almost 10 years and is understood to be owned by an investment fund.

Independent Councillor Welby says something needs to be done to encourage the redevelopment of such properties.