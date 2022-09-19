Call for introduction of €9 “climate transport” ticket in Galway

GBFM Newsroom – The Government is being urged to implement a €9 monthly climate transport ticket to tackle the cost of living and make commuting more sustainable.

Labour City Councillor Niall Mc Nelis says the proposed Labour scheme would provide unlimited public transport on trains and buses.

He argues this would make a real difference in reducing traffic congestion in Galway and reduce transport costs even further coming into winter.

Councillor McNelis says this is a simple but ambitious plan, that has already been tried in Germany and deemed a success.