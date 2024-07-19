Galway Bay FM

Call for independent board to chart future of St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe has fallen into a “significant state of dilapidation” and an independent board is needed to guide its future.

That’s according to local Councilor Alan Harney, who’s made the suggestion at a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West.

The HSE previously indicated in April that it’s reviewing a full portfolio of all surplus lands and buildings, to best decide their future.

And Galway County Council is purchasing the former St. Brigid’s Nurse’s Home opposite the hospital to establish a domestic violence refuge.

But Fine Gael Councillor Harney isn’t convinced that a proper plan is in place for the overall campus.

