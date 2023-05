Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for action to be taken on improving safety on the N65 before a serious accident occurs.

Local councillor Ivan Canning raised the dangers of the Green Door stretch in Portumna at this week’s Loughrea Municipal District meeting.

He noted how there was an incident on the road the morning of the meeting, and thankfully no one was seriously injured.

However, councillor Canning says something needs to be done before it’s too late: