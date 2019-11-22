Call for increased discretionary funding to allow Councillors to tackle smaller works across Galway.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam Councillor is calling for Notice of Motion funding to be doubled over the next 5 years – so Councillors can effectively tackle small-scale projects across Galway.

Notice of Motion funding is a discretionary annual allocation to each Councillor, which can be spent on smaller-scale projects of their choosing.

At present, each Councillor is allocated about €17 thousand per year – and Councillor Joe Sheridan believes this should be doubled to €35 thousand over the next five years.

He’s seeking the support of his fellow Councillors to get Notice of Motion allocations increased by 20 percent per year, over the next 5 years.

The matter will be discussed at a meeting of the County Council on Monday at 10am.

Fianna Fail Councillor Sheridan says the small jobs are what makes a difference to people on the ground.