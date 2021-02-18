Call for increased ‘active travel’ access to vaccination centre at Galway Racecourse

print

There is an urgent need for immediate ‘active travel’ measures to be introduced to allow greater access to the Covid-19 mass vaccination centre earmarked for Galway Racecourse.

That’s according to Galway Cycling Campaign, which argues temporary safe walking and cycling facilities must be established.

It points out that close to 60 thousand people live within a 30 minute cycle of the Ballybrit facility, stretching from the Claddagh and Dangan West to Claregalway and Oranmore.

It says that temporary walking and cycling facilities would provide a safe route for those without a car and provide others with the option of avoiding traffic congestion.

Martina Callanan of Galway Cycling Campaign says a sizeable percentage of the city population doesn’t have access to a car – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…