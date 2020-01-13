Call for immediate review of parking patterns at Oranmore train station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is urging the local authority to carry out an immediate review of parking patterns at Oranmore train station.

According to Councillor Martina Kinane, over 100 car-owners are left with no option but to park on footpaths, cycling bays, and the Coast Road every day – as the available parking spaces are filled by 9am.

The Fianna Fail Councillor is seeking an immediate review by the county council on parking patterns at the station – as well as an urgent meeting with Irish Rail, the National Transport Authority and the local authority.

Councillor Kinane says the local authority is not doing enough to address the issue with Oranmore commuters now fearing being fined on a daily basis.