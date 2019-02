Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne is being urged to launch an investigation into the relocation of a major firm from Connemara to Galway City.

It’s after HID Global confirmed it will move its new European Centre of Excellence from its existing site at Baile na hAbhann.

Conradh na Gaelige is expressing disappointment and says the reasons for the relocation must be established – and if any state agencies were involved.

