Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

Call for immediate extra capacity on Athenry to Galway train due to severe overcrowding

County Cathaoirleach Albert Dolan is calling for immediate extra capacity on the Athenry to Galway Train.

Councillor Dolan says commuters are facing problems on a daily basis, with carriages bursting at the seams.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said the situation will turn people off public transport and put them back in cars.

Fianna Fail Councillor Dolan told John Morley extra carriages are planned, but not until 2026 – and that’s not good enough.

